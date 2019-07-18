Omar Introduces Anti-Israel Resolution

Ilhan Omar introduced an anti-Israel resolution in the House today. It is intended to support the BDS (boycott, divest, sanction) movement, the purpose of which is to destroy the State of Israel.

While the resolution doesn’t explicitly name Israel or the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, she told media outlets that the resolution concerns the Jewish state. “We are introducing a resolution … to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our First Amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” Omar (D-Minn.) told Al-Monitor. “And it is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement,” she added.

This is from the text of the resolution:

Americans of conscience have a proud history of participating in boycotts to advocate for human rights abroad including … boycotting Nazi Germany from March 1933 to October 1941 in response to the dehumanization of the Jewish people in the lead-up to the Holocaust.

The claim that Israel is the Nazi Germany of today is a staple among Islamic extremists.

Omar’s measure will be co-sponsored by US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the first female Palestinian-American lawmaker in Congress who openly supports a one-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and US Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

I guess the appalling John Lewis is an honorary member of the “Squad.”

You can guess how much Nancy Pelosi and other mainstream Democrats appreciate Omar’s making anti-Semitism front and center in their party. A Wisconsin representative made the point, mildly:

“I think the timing would not be very wise to take up additional measures around the Middle East,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) told Politico.

But that is the thing about radical ideologues like Omar and her fellow Squad members: they lack a normal capacity for self-restraint.