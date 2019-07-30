Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the floor of the Senate to respond to Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank’s libel that he declared him a “Russian asset.” Milbank is a clown, but a clown of the influential variety whose clowning is aped by his media colleagues as the height of sophistication and wisdom. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has also gotten in on the act and apparently contributed “Moscow Mitch” to the deliberations. Milbank and the Scarborough crew make for a contemptible covey of clowns.

In the editorial “Smearing Mitch McConnell,” the Wall Street Journal notes: “The truth is that Mr. McConnell has been far tougher on Vladimir Putin than most Democrats were across the Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama Administrations. He pushed for tougher sanctions on Russia than the Obama crowd wanted and he supported the Magnitsky Act that has allowed the U.S. to sanction Mr. Putin’s cronies. He has also supported the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian meddling in 2016.”

Rich Lowry also devotes an excellent column to calling out “The inane, obscene ‘tool of the Kremlin’ assault on Mitch McConnell.” Rich doesn’t exactly assert that Milbank et al. are themselves tools of the Democratic Party, but that is obviously the case.

Gregg Re capably covers the story for FOX News with the appropriate Obama-era context and requisite links and tweets. Senator McConnell has posted the full text of his statement here. Below is the accompanying FOX News video of McConnell’s remarks in midstream.

Quotable quote: “It started with the angry lies on MSNBC. The host lied and said that I’ve dismissed Russia’s interference in our 2016 election as, quote, a ‘hoax.’ Of course I’ve never said any such thing….A few hours later came the Washington Post column. It was authored by Dana Milbank, a pundit who spent much of the Obama Administration carrying water for its failed foreign policies and excusing President Obama’s weakness on Russia.”