Steyer Jumps In

Democratic Party money man Tom Steyer has changed his mind. Not long after saying he would not run in 2020, he has jumped into the Democratic presidential nomination race.

On Tuesday, hedge fund billionaire and climate change activist Tom Steyer announced his candidacy for president in 2020, six months after saying he would sit out the race. He launched his campaign with a video demonizing “corporations” and pledging to “take away the paid opposition” that hinders Democratic “progress.”

Nothing says “man of the people” like being a hedge fund billionaire.

Steyer joins the chorus of Democrats who demonize the Citizens United case:

Steyer declares, “The lawyers have basically gotten the Supreme Court to say that corporations are people and therefore they have all the rights in the Constitution given to people.”

That is an absurd claim. Corporations, for example, don’t have a right to life, and they can’t vote. But they do have free speech rights. This isn’t the holding of Citizens United; the fact that corporations have free speech rights has long been accepted by everyone. Otherwise, President Trump could close down the Sierra Club or Planned Parenthood. Citizens United held that the federal government can’t ban the showing of a movie that is critical of a politician running for office–in that case, Hillary Clinton.

I wrote extensively about Tom Steyer when he first burst onto the political scene as a “green” apostle. My first post was titled The Epic Hypocrisy of Tom Steyer. It tells you all you need to know about the man’s character. And this post will give you some idea as to his honesty.

Of course, dishonesty and hypocrisy are features, not bugs, in the Democratic presidential race. Still, I doubt that Steyer will be a factor in the race, never having run for office before. Of course, neither had Donald Trump. But Steyer lacks Trump’s charm.