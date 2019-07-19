Tucker Is On the Case

The Democratic Party press is desperately trying to cover up for Ilhan Omar. Perhaps the most laughable example is the New York Times, whose “fact check” I intend to write about later, when I have time. But the coverup is, I think, hopeless. Hundreds of thousands of people have read the post we did yesterday morning authored by David Steinberg. It is everywhere on Twitter and Facebook and has been linked by any number of popular web sites, most recently Real Clear Politics. The Democratic Party press is averting its eyes, but they can’t keep the secret.

Last night, Tucker Carlson turned his attention to the work that Steinberg and Scott Johnson have done on the Omar story. Scott was a guest on his show, as was Katie Pavlich. Tucker obviously has caught on to the games that Omar and her media enablers have been playing. The segment is well worth your time:

Undoubtedly Nancy Pelosi has been briefed on the facts surrounding what appear to be Ilhan Omar’s multiple frauds and crimes–facts to which Omar, so far, has made no response. One wonders whether a move will soon be afoot to remove her from office, much like the internal Democratic Party purge that forced Al Franken, another Minnesotan, to resign from the Senate.