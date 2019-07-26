Washington Post covers for Dan Le Batard

I wrote here about how ESPN’s Dan Le Batard violated the company’s “no politics” policy with a rant attacking President Trump for his suggestion that four radical left-wing congresswomen leave the U.S. Today, the Washington Post reports that Le Batard met with ESPN’s president, and that the talk show host will remain at ESPN, his violation notwithstanding.

Here is what the Washington Post tells its readers about the comments that landed Le Batard in hot water:

Le Batard went on his radio show July 18 the morning after supporters of President Trump yelled, “Send her back! Send her back!” in reference to Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). On his radio show, Le Batard said the rally “felt un-American” and the chants were “deeply offensive.” He also criticized ESPN explicitly for a policy that bars its reporters and personalities from talking about politics without a sports hook. “We here at ESPN don’t have the stomach for the fight,” Le Batard said on the air. “We don’t talk about what is happening unless there is some sort of weak, cowardly sports angle that we can run it through.”

The Post declines to tell its readers that Le Batard also said:

It is so wrong, what the president of our country is doing, trying to get reelected by dividing the masses, at a time when the old white man, the old rich white man, feels oppressed, being attacked, by minorities.

This is clearly the most offensive portion of Le Batard’s rant. The notion, peddled by the left, that Trump panders to old white men who are anti-minority smacks of racism/sexism/ageism.

By excluding the worst part of the rant, the Post’s Ben Strauss covers for Le Batard. The resistance protects its own.

I’m not saying that Le Batard should be fired for his remarks, which appear to be a first offense. I am saying that the Washington Post is a dishonest left-wing rag, and that its dishonest leftism infects the entire paper, including the sports page, where Strauss’s article appeared.