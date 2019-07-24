Who’s Deporting Whom?

Contrary to what is often implied in the press, President Trump never suggested deporting anyone. His comment about the Squad was “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.” On the other hand, Squad member Rashida Tlaib did, in her usual classy way, explicitly call for Donald Trump to be deported:

I’m sure the media outrage will commence any day now.