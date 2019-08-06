A New Low For Democrats?

The Democratic Party has descended into a maelstrom of hate. I’ve been around for a while, and I have never seen anything like it. Whenever you think they can’t sink lower, they do. Here are two news items, just from today.

A gang of Democrats besieged Mitch McConnell’s house and called for him to be murdered:

Far-left demonstrators appeared at Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville on Monday night and protested the 77-year-old who is recovering from a broken shoulder after he fell. A short clip of the protesters was posted to Twitter by Ben Goldey, a life-long Kentuckian. In the video, one person says they hope someone uses a “voodoo doll” on McConnell. Another person in the video says they hope somebody “just stab the mother f***er in the heart, please.”

Here is the video:

A woman is on Facebook Live, outside of Senator McConnell’s home in Louisville, saying she hopes someone “just stabs the mother f*cker in the heart, please.” #KYSen pic.twitter.com/sHaPWqn32J — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) August 6, 2019

Next, Joaquin Castro, the brother and campaign manager of presidential candidate Julian Castro, and himself a Texas representative, tweeted a list of San Antonio residents who have contributed to President Trump’s campaign:

Imagine if Brad Parscale publicized the names of retirees who contributed to Biden/Warren/Harris & shamed them for their contributions. Furthermore, imagine if a single one of those donors was then targeted by some crazy right-winger. This seems ill-advised for any campaign to do https://t.co/jtRAEHzGNc — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) August 6, 2019



Castro’s claim about a “campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders'” is of course a lie. But what possible motive can he have for publishing this list to his Twitter followers other than to encourage harassment of, and perhaps violence against, Trump supporters? No doubt he would be happy if violent Democrats gathered on these people’s lawns, as Democrats did at Mitch McConnell’s house in Kentucky.

I don’t think it is possible for a party as distorted by rage and hate as today’s Democratic Party to command the support of a majority of Americans. I guess we will find out soon enough whether that optimistic assessment is correct.