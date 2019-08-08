Climate Solution? Trees

CO2 is plant food, which is why the Earth is getting greener as the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere increases. This is a negative feedback, since the more plant life, the more CO2 gets absorbed. Planting more trees has long been offered as a potential solution to CO2-induced global warming, and the Clear Energy Alliance notes a new study that argues planting large numbers of trees can neutralize man-made CO2 at an infinitesimal fraction of the cost of crazy, unworkable schemes like the Green New Deal. Mark Mathis reports:

I don’t think atmospheric CO2 is a major threat to the planet. Liberals don’t think so, either, or they would build nuclear power plants so fast it would make your head spin. Instead, they build silly wind turbine farms that only produce electricity 40% of the time, and therefore must be supplemented (or, rather, superseded) by natural gas plants that supply electricity the remaining 60% of the time, thus perpetuating reliance on fossil fuels. Wind energy really is one time when it is all about the Benjamins.