Intersectionality On the West Bank

If Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar had made their visit to “Palestine,” their time would have been devoted exclusively to bashing Israel. Their attacks would have combined American-style leftism with Palestinian religious solidarity. And yet, as Scott has pointed out more than once, there are obvious tensions between Islam and the contemporary Left, as embodied by the Squad. What branch of Islam is it, exactly, that celebrates abortion, homosexuality and transgenderism?

It would be interesting to see a reporter ask Tlaib or Omar about this news story: “PA Bans LGBTQ Activities In West Bank.”

The Palestinian Authority has banned members of the Palestinian Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community from carrying out any activities in the West Bank. The ban came after the grassroots group Al-Qaws for Sexual & Gender Diversity in Palestinian Society, (Arabic for the bow), which engages and supports Palestinians who identify as LGBT, was planning to hold a gathering for its members in Nablus at the end of this month. … Explaining the decision to ban the LGBT group from operating in PA-controlled areas, Luay Zreikat, spokesperson for the PA Police, said that such activities are “harmful to the higher values and ideals of Palestinian society.” Zreikat said that the group’s activities were completely “unrelated to religions and Palestinian traditions and customs, especially in the city of Nablus.” He accused unnamed “dubious parties” of working to “create discord and harm civic peace in Palestinian society.” The PA police will chase those behind the LGBT group and see to it that they are brought to trial once they are arrested, Zreikat warned. He further appealed to Palestinians to report to the police about any person connected to the group.

Members of the Al-Qaws group report receiving death threats. (“[M]any are calling for our execution. We are afraid for our lives.”) Of course, it could be worse. They could be in Iran, where Omar says all problems are caused by the U.S. There, they would be hanged from cranes. We eagerly await comment from Rashida and Ilhan.