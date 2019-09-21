An obituary for the Bill de Blasio campaign

Bill de Blasio dropped out of the presidential race a few days ago. The New York Post offers an obituary for his campaign.

The obit lists the cause of death as “ego-induced psychosis.” It reports that the de Blasio campaign died “doing what it loved best — being as far away from New York as possible.”

The Post reports that de Blasio’s campaign was “surrounded in the end by friends, MSNBC hosts.” It’s in a better place now, says the Post, a Park Slope gym.

The obit concludes with this barb:

The campaign is survived by hotel industry officials who expect favors from City Hall. And 8 million suffering New Yorkers. In lieu of flowers, de Blasio asks for donations to his slush fund.

The New York Post has long been a thorn in de Blasio’s side. It reported that this May, according to records it reviewed, de Blasio worked just seven hours at City Hall.

The Post has surpassed itself with this obituary.

Via the Daily Caller.