Democrat Delusion

I didn’t make it to the Minnesota State Fair this year, so I didn’t do my usual report on left-wing seed art. But a friend attended the Fair over the weekend and stopped by the DFL booth. They were selling two pins, of which he bought this one:

The Democrats apparently think most voters will find it charming that a group of extreme, freshmen Congresswomen call themselves by a name that is otherwise used exclusively by high school girls. I suspect that belief is delusional, and that most voters have heard more than enough from, and about, “the Squad.”

The second button for sale at the DFL booth consisted of a single word in Russian. My friend doesn’t speak Russian, so he had to ask. The word is “traitor” in English. I take it this means the Democrats are still trying to sell (albeit, here, in incomprehensible form) the Russia collusion hoax. Once again, I think most voters are not that dumb. While most probably couldn’t recite the details, I think it is common knowledge that President Trump has stood up to Russia, like China, far more than his predecessor. With the collapse of the Mueller investigation, the DOJ Inspector General’s blistering denunciation of James Comey, the stilll-to-come IG report on the Obama administration’s fraudulent FISA search warrant applications, and what could be a comprehensive account of the genesis of the Russia hoax from U.S. Attorney John Durham, calling President Trump a traitor is looking sillier by the day.

Finally, with football season getting underway, Michael Ramirez’s comment on the Democrats’ leftward surge is timely. Click to enlarge; I like the hammer and sickle:

Increasingly, I get the feeling that either the Democrats are losing touch with reality, or I am. I guess we will find out in November 2020.