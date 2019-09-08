Loose Ends (98)

• My money is still on Elizabeth Warren to be the Democratic nominee. I didn’t think so six months ago, but I think she is showing some versatility, and she has a broader range than Bernie. (The Daily Beast—discount the source appropriately—reports that the Trump team thinks so too.) Still, she has made her first significant blunder with her pledge to stop all new oil and gas production on public lands (Trump should respond by proposing to privatize public lands), and to ban fracking everywhere. I’m not sure what executive authority a President Warren could invoke for such an order (but remember: Trump is the tyrant), but this is a sure way to kiss Pennsylvania goodbye, and maybe even put Colorado in play.

But wait—there’s more! One of Warren’s obvious drawbacks is that she’s not terribly likable. So she’s consulting on this problem with . . . Hillary Clinton. No seriously, NBC News reports:

Elizabeth Warren’s team doesn’t want to talk about Hillary Clinton, but that doesn’t mean the 2020 presidential candidate isn’t talking with her party’s 2016 nominee. The two women have kept a line of communication open since the Massachusetts senator decided to run for president . . . Warren aides declined to discuss the relationship between the two women, the dates or content of their conversations, or the campaign’s strategic thinking about whether to show proximity to, or distance from, Clinton.

Pass the popcorn.

• Speaking of Democrats with problems, Joe Biden yesterday apparently referred to the President as “President Hump.” Such sophisticated humor. Bonus: Biden also had a coughing fit! I know Trump may be underwater in the polls, but it does seem as if Democrats want to make it easy for him.

• This NY Times ad is deeply confusing:

Quite clearly this means you should immediately cancel your Times subscription, since there is no “independent journalism” going on there.

• Power Line reader (and meme supplier) Geoff Whisler asks a sensible question: