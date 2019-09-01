Lots of notices today of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II, which commenced with the German invasion of Poland following the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact in which the USSR and Germany agreed to carve up Poland between themselves.

I decided to dust off John Lukacs’ terrific 1976 book The Last European War, which I haven’t cracked open in nearly 30 years. This long book (550 pages) covers just the first two years of the war, and the title refers to his thesis that after Japan and the United States entered the conflict in December 1941 it was no longer a European war, and moreover that there would henceforth never be another war strictly among European nations. From the opening:

1939-1941 was the Last European War. The peoples of Europe may yet experience revolutions and civil wars; they may be conquered from the outside; they may be set against each other. But a war in which once nation sets out to dominate Europe, with the result of an all-European war—that is very unlikely to happen. Unlikely not because the prospects—dim, even now—of a united Europe, but because of the results of the Last European War. The year 1941 was a turning point not only in the history of the Second World War but in the relationship of an entire continent to the world. . .

Lukacs, who passed away in May, is always captivating reading. I’ll break off with the conclusion of his opening chapter: