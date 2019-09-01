Posted on September 1, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Hollywood, Liberals

Vicious Hollywood, Then and Now

President Trump has scheduled a fundraiser in Beverly Hills, and major Hollywood figures are demanding to know who attends so they can be blacklisted. Debra Messing and Eric McCormack are the stars of a television show called “Will and Grace.”


This kind of intolerance–fascism lite–is par for the course in all liberal precincts, including but not limited to Hollywood. President Trump had an entertaining response:


Liberals allege, insincerely, that President Trump is a racist. Somehow no one noticed this for the first 70 years of his life, and if he had maintained his Democratic Party registration, it never would have occurred to anyone to make such a groundless accusation.

It is easy, and entirely appropriate, to mock the left. But liberal viciousness isn’t really funny. In the mixed-up world in which we live, it requires a degree of courage to be a conservative.

Via Breitbart.

