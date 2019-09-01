Vicious Hollywood, Then and Now

President Trump has scheduled a fundraiser in Beverly Hills, and major Hollywood figures are demanding to know who attends so they can be blacklisted. Debra Messing and Eric McCormack are the stars of a television show called “Will and Grace.”

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/YV4UoxrPHI — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019



This kind of intolerance–fascism lite–is par for the course in all liberal precincts, including but not limited to Hollywood. President Trump had an entertaining response:

I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me “Sir.” How times have changed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019



Liberals allege, insincerely, that President Trump is a racist. Somehow no one noticed this for the first 70 years of his life, and if he had maintained his Democratic Party registration, it never would have occurred to anyone to make such a groundless accusation.

It is easy, and entirely appropriate, to mock the left. But liberal viciousness isn’t really funny. In the mixed-up world in which we live, it requires a degree of courage to be a conservative.

Via Breitbart.