Will IG’s FISA Report Spur Criminal Charges?

We have gotten to the point where, when the Department of Justice’s Inspector General releases a harshly critical report on former FBI Director James Comey, finding repeated instances of Comey violating FBI regulations and his own employment agreement to advance a political agenda, but the Attorney General decides not to press criminal charges, Comey declares victory and demands apologies from his critics. “I am not a crook!” is the proudest claim Obama’s FBI Director can make.

Of course, that report dealt only with Comey’s mishandling of his memos on conversations with President Trump. The Inspector General’s second report, expected around mid-September, will deal with the more explosive misconduct of the Obama Department of Justice (which mostly continued in place into President Trump’s first term) in obtaining FISA warrants to spy on candidate Trump and his associates under false pretenses. Congressman Andy Biggs of Arizona, a member of the House Judiciary Committee who presumably has seen some of the evidence relevant to the FISA investigation, said yesterday that he expects criminal indictments in the wake of that report:

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona made the prediction on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, discussing Horowitz’s report last week FBI Director James Comey’s mishandling and leaking of memos on conversations he’d had with President Trump to spur the appointment of a special counsel. Biggs accused Comey of “dodging and weaving” in the wake of the revelations, and said Horowitz’s next report on FISA abuse would be even more devastating. “I anticipate that we will see some very stark revelations of manipulation of the whole system for political purposes,” Biggs said. “When you see that happen, that’s when I think you’re going to see references or referrals for indictments, and I think you are going to see some indictments.”

Let’s hope so. The Obama DOJ/FBI/CIA scandal is Watergate x 10,000. Someone needs to wind up in a federal penitentiary.