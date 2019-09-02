Watergate x 10,000

In my notes on Andrew McCarthy’s Ball of Collusion in “All the president’s men, Obama style” and “Trump was FBI target,” I asserted that the Obama administration’s “collusion” caper constitutes “the biggest scandal by far in American political history.” McCarthy himself does not make this point, but he does something more valuable. He proves the elements of the scandal beyond a reasonable doubt and furnishes the reader with the means to draw his own conclusions.

I had meant to say in each of those linked posts that the “collusion” caper is Watergate x 10, but I knew that would understate matters considerably. In his interesting and useful American Greatness column “Comey Escaped This Time But His Day Should Come,” Thomas Farnan puts it this way and gets it right: “The attorney general has already noted that it is unusual for the FBI to conduct investigations based on opposition research which ‘on its face had a number of clear mistakes and a somewhat jejune analysis.’ That is Watergate times 10,000.”