The Power Line Show, Ep. 147: A Few Minutes with Hadley Arkes

I am overseas at the moment and limited to Internet by smoke signals (another failure of globalization!), but as they say in Hollywood, the show must go on, and that includes the Power Line Show. (And in case you’re wondering, not to worry: The Week in Pictures is already buttoned up and scheduled for appearance at the regular time tomorrow.)

Last week I caught up with Hadley Arkes, Edward N. Ney Professor of Jurisprudence and American Institutions emeritus at Amherst College and the founder and director of the James Wilson Institute on Natural Rights & the American Founding, for a wide-ranging conversation about free speech, moral relativism, abortion, and other constitutional questions. Hadley is the author of numerous indispensable books including First Things: An Inquiry into the First Principles of Morals and Justice and, more recently, Constitutional Illusions and Anchoring Truths: The Touchstone of the Natural Law.

Hadley is often described as a cross between Thomas Aquinas and Groucho Marx, and heck, since I can’t improve on that, I won’t even try.

You know what to do now. Subscribe to Power Line in iTunes (and leave a 5-star review, please!)