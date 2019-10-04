Where Is Joseph Mifsud?

Roger Simon asks a good question: what has happened to international man of mystery Joseph Mifsud?

[I]f you’re looking for an explanation for why the world has gone crazy (at least the American part of it), if you want to know how such an outrageous liar as Adam Schiff (aka the Jussie Smollett of Congress) has been able to take center stage, if you want to know why half the country doesn’t talk to the other half, you should look no further than the story of the missing Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud. And who is this Joseph Mifsud? Well, we don’t know for sure because he’s disappeared. … We’re told he thinks someone is trying to kill him — in real life, not cinematic life — but who?

Among others, William Barr and John Durham want to know. Mifsud played a role in creating the Russia/Trump collusion hoax that agitated our political life for years. But what role, and at whose behest?

The answer to that is the reason — or a large part of it — Attorney General William Barr journeyed to Italy, apparently twice according to an article in The Guardian that — detailed as it is — curiously downplays the basic motivation behind the visits, finding out what side the mysterious Mifsud was actually on. We’re supposed to believe he was a Russian agent who, in 2016, told a then very minor Trump aide named George Papadopoulos that the Kremlin was in possession of thousands of emails revealing “dirt” about Hillary Clinton that could help Trump’s campaign. Indeed, James Comey told us Mifsud was a “Russian agent” and Robert Mueller assured us in his report that Mifsud had “connections to Russia.” But this is the same Mueller who avowed under oath he had never heard of the constantly discussed (for over two years ad infinitum on cable news) Fusion GPS, the same Mueller who informed us that Russians were working to get Trump elected when the Russians were the ones who were the putative source for the Steele dossier that did nothing but smear Trump. Try to reconcile that one.

Mifsud was also connected to British intelligence, and could have been acting on behalf of the Obama administration. This report, if it is correct, is a blockbuster:

So Barr, in the company of John Durham, his lead investigator on these matters, was in Rome talking with several people high up in Italian intelligence. They are supposed to have played for him a tape recording Mifsud left before he disappeared.

Wow. That recording might tell us a lot. Roger sums up:

If it turns out the professor was a U.S. agent or one allied to the U.S., planted to suck in the naive Papadopoulos, to make him run back to the mothership and blabber about something that wasn’t true in order to hang Trump, it is one of the greatest and most evil stories of our times.

Why did Mifsud disappear? Where did he go? And who does he think may want to kill him? At this point, we can only speculate.