Senator Ron Johnson attended the inauguration of Volodymyr Zelensky as president of Ukraine in May and returned on an official trip in September. He has been in the middle of several crucial investigations from his perch on Senate committees including Homeland Security and Foreign Relations. He has also been a vocal supporter of lethal military aid to Ukraine.

On Monday he sent a 10-page letter dated November 18 to House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Nunes and member Jim Jordan on matters related to the current impeachment inquiry. Senator Johnson’s letter responds to the recipients’ request. I have located a PDF copy of Senator Johnson’s letter via Axios and have embedded it below. It warrants the attention of interested readers.

Johnson to Jordan Nunes by Scott Johnson on Scribd