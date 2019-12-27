Donald Trump, “Home Alone 2,” and Canada

Did you know that Donald Trump had a cameo role in the movie “Home Alone Two?” I didn’t.

This fact would be nothing more than a bit of trivia and a source of pride for the president except that when the Canadian television company CBC aired the movie this week, the Trump cameo did not appear. Ironically, the president had just discussed his role in the movie with overseas U.S. servicemen during a conference call. Trump did so after a sergeant asked him about the movie.

Trump responded:

Well, I’m in “Home Alone 2.” A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say … especially young kids … they say, “I just saw you on the movie.” They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie, and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it. And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit — one of the biggest. So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that, you always like to see success.

Why did CBC delete Trump’s cameo? The broadcaster says it did so because it needed to shorten the film for television. Trump’s scene was one of several that was deleted because it wasn’t integral to the plot.

Even so, it would make little sense to remove a scene in which the man would become president appeared. Thus, the suspicion arose that CBC’s edit was politically motivated.

In a tweet, Trump linked to an article that cited Katie Pavlich’s comments to this effect. Trump added: “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).” In a separate tweet he said, “I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!.”

Trump almost certainly was being facetious. If he truly thought this was a serious affront, or that Justin Tradeau was involved, he probably would have hit back the way his son, Donald Trump Jr., did. Trump Jr. called CBC’s edit “absolutely pathetic” and added:

Imagine being so “triggered” that you can’t even leave a Christmas movie alone without editing. This is what we are up against in 2020.

However, CBC pointed out that it edited Trump out of the movie in 2014, before he entered politics. If so, I think that’s a complete defense to any charge that Trump was excised for political reasons.

Pavlich recognized as much. She apologized on “The Five” for her criticism of CBC.

If there’s a lesson here, it’s that, like the left, conservatives (and I include myself) shouldn’t be so easily be “triggered,” especially by trivial things.