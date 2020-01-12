Brian Mast speaks

Rep. Brian Mast is a double amputee courtesy of the munitions disseminated by Qassem Soleimani in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere. Rep. Mast himself sustained his injuries in Afghanistan.

Beyond the 600-plus Americans whose deaths in Afghanistan and Iraq by such munitions can be attributed to Soleimani are the many more who have been grievously wounded and disfigured. Rep. Mast is representative of them in his person and spoke up on their behalf when calling out the Democrats on their pitiful resolution last week.

FOX News covered Mast’s denunciation of his Democratic colleagues in “Rep. Brian Mast blasts Dems, media ‘taking Iran’s side’: Soleimani died ‘exactly the way’ he should have.” At PJ Media Victoria Taft posted video of Mast’s two-minute speech on the floor of the House in “Congressman Who Lost Legs to IED Walks to Podium to Torch Dems for Being ‘Cowards’ After Soleimani Hit.” I have embedded the C-SPAN video of Rep. Mast’s remarks below.