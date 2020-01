Good to see that CNN has its news priorities straight (so to speak). With the coronavirus threatening to become a serious worldwide epidemic potentially on the scale of the Spanish influenza of 100 years ago, here’s what CNN thinks is important to report:

File it under “Why Decent Americans Hate the News Media, Chapter 12,186.”

Chaser: Why does CNN make it so easy for Trump? Is he secretly paying them? It’s a theory I’m willing to believe.