Posted on January 17, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Impeachment

Dershowitz for the defense

Today comes the news that President Trump is adding Judge Kenneth Starr and Professor Alan Dershowitz to his defense team in the Senate impeachment trial. Both men are greatly to be admired. Judge Starr is the distinguished former appellate judge, special prosecutor, and recent author of the excellent impeachment memoir Contempt. Professor Dershowitz is a man of high principle who has shed many old friends in his defense of free speech and President Trump. I am posting the statement Professor Dershowitz has released via Twitter below.

