Pete Buttigieg, Sane Democrat?

“Mayor Pete” Buttigieg has been touted as a favorite in the “sane lane” of the Democratic presidential chase, but there is good reason to question whether any such lane exists. Earlier today, Buttigieg blamed Iran’s shooting down a Ukrainian passenger airplane on…President Trump:

Iran allegedly shoots down a commercial airliner, and Pete Buttigieg’s first reaction is to blame America. Ridiculous.https://t.co/2e2ipUL3kh — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 9, 2020



This is contemptible, of course, and I don’t mean to let “Mayor Pete” off the hook. But the underlying reality is that in today’s Democratic Party, there is no market for sanity. The candidates are more or less interchangeable, and all, as far as one can tell, are happy to dash leftward–and not just to the left, but into outright craziness, as in Buttigieg’s tweet–as fast as they can go.