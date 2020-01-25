The Week in Pictures: Early Groundhog Day Edition

Is impeachment still going on? I know Groundhog Day is still officially nine days off, but I guess Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi came out of their hole in the ground early and saw their shadow: six more weeks of impeachment! To paraphrase Dr. Venkman, impeachment beats having a real private sector job. Also: Are iguanas the new groundhog? What does it mean when an iguana sees its shadow as it falls to the ground? Iguanas are certainly a more fitting mascot for House Democrats than a fluffy groundhog. Fun times!
