Posted on January 25, 2020 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Early Groundhog Day Edition

Is impeachment still going on? I know Groundhog Day is still officially nine days off, but I guess Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi came out of their hole in the ground early and saw their shadow: six more weeks of impeachment! To paraphrase Dr. Venkman, impeachment beats having a real private sector job. Also: Are iguanas the new groundhog? What does it mean when an iguana sees its shadow as it falls to the ground? Iguanas are certainly a more fitting mascot for House Democrats than a fluffy groundhog. Fun times!

Hat tip: Phil Magness

Seriously?

Headlines of the week:

And finally. . .

