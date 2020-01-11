The Week in Pictures: Smiting Our Enemies Edition

The most formidable enemy of the American people suffered a grievous and shocking blow a week ago, and the enemy did not react well to the attack. There was wailing and gnashing of teeth, rending of garments, and fanatical chants of “death to middle America!” There is great fear and panic about potential retaliation. But the outrageous, dangerous and unstable man who launched this reckless and unprovoked attack—Ricky Gervais—returned safely to England nonetheless. Britain is threatening to retaliate by sending us one of their ne’er-do-well princes.

Oh, and President Trump also killed a top Iranian general.

Headlines of the week:

And finally. . . a two-fer of sorts:

Bonus video this week!