We now know: FISA court must go

Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures is the one Sunday morning gabfest worth watching. Yesterday morning she had a brief segment with Rep. Devin Nunes, who is a frequent guest on the show (video below). At around 3:30, Bartiromo asks Nunes about the appointment of one David Kris to serve as amicus curiae to the FISA court to help it assess the Department of Justice/FBI response to the court’s December 17 order.

I embedded the December 17 court order and commented briefly on it in “We now know: FISA court speaks.” I commented a bit more on the order in “We now know: FISA court speaks, but not to the point.” I commented on the FISA court’s appointment of Kris on Saturday in “We now know: The Kris cross.” My comment consisted of the observation that the FISA court has to go.

Mollie Hemingway reviews Kris’s record and argues in detail that Kris is a wildly inappropriate selection for the position to which he has been appointed by the court in the Federalist column “Spy court picks FISA abuse denier to tackle FISA abuse.” Chuck Ross has more on Kris in the Daily Caller column “Ex-DOJ Official Picked To Assist FISA Reform Was Ardent Defender Of FBI’s Surveillance Of Carter Page.” Nunes told Ross: “It’s hard to imagine a worse person the FISC could have chosen outside Comey, McCabe, or Schiff. The choice is shocking and inexplicable.”

Kris’s appointment by the court is a bloody outrage. Consistent with my comment on Saturday, Rep. Nunes put it this way to Bartiromo: “The court must be trying to abolish itself.” The FISA court has to go.