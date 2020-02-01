Academic Lunacy Turned up to 11

Crazy academic job advertisements are a dime a dozen these days, which is one reason I’ve stopped covering them closely. But sometimes an institution goes the extra mile, such as Champlain College in Vermont, where this job ad sounds like it was written by the Bernie Sanders campaign:

Champlain College invites applications for a full-time faculty at the rank of Assistant Professor in Interdisciplinary Studies to begin August 2020. We specifically welcome candidates with interdisciplinary teaching expertise in one or more of the following areas: postcolonial studies, decoloniality, critical race theory, queer of color critique, ethnic studies, indigenous and/or settler colonialism studies, disability studies, feminist theories, gender and sexuality studies, transnational studies, or composition and rhetoric with a specialization in any of the above areas. As we strive to create the most intellectually diverse, equitable, and inclusive institution that we can, we especially encourage candidates from historically underrepresented groups to apply. . . Additionally, submit a separate statement describing your experience with and/or vision for mentoring underrepresented students, as this could contribute to Champlain’s diversity, equity and inclusion goals.

Cost to attend Champlain College: $57,694.

P.S. Before much longer, any college claiming to offer “an intellectually diverse, equitable, and inclusive institution” ought to be vulnerable to a consumer fraud lawsuit, since more and more colleges are not the least bit diverse in a meaningful way. Of course, Champlain College may not be around long enough to worry about such things.