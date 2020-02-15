Another Reason Why Bloomberg Will Never Be President

Michael Bloomberg’s campaign has leaked to the Drudge Report that Bloomberg is considering asking Hillary Clinton to be his running mate. This story doesn’t have much significance, on its face; the fact that a candidate is “considering” something isn’t exactly news. But it does reflect a few things:

1) I take it that Bloomberg is trying to beef up his bona fides as a “real” Democrat. It isn’t going to work: Democratic voters are not going to turn out for someone who endorsed George W. Bush in 2004 and enthusiastically advocated stop and frisk, among other heresies.

2) The Democrats still don’t seem to understand what a terrible candidate Clinton was in 2016. She was unlikable, she had nothing new to offer on the issues, and she was not physically up to the rigors of a campaign. And now she is four years older. A Bloomberg/Clinton ticket would average over 75 years old on Election Day, 79 at the end of a hypothetical first term. Not gonna happen.

3) Since when do Democrats leak to the Drudge Report? Since Matt went over to the dark side, or sold his site, or something. But Drudge’s traffic is cratering because of the site’s ideological turn to the left.