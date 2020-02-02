Beyonce, Jay-Z Sit for National Anthem

I am watching the Super Bowl–excellent game so far!–but I missed the National Anthem. By all accounts, Demi Lovato did a very good job. But some did not appreciate it. The Daily Mail, the indispensable source for American news, reports that Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce ostentatiously remained seated while those around them stood:

Because America has been so cruel to them, obviously.

For what it is worth, I suspect that we may have passed peak stupidity. The Left has been unleashed and unhinged for some years now. Call me an optimist, but I think insanity has a sell-by date.