Clarence Thomas speaks

Last night we saw the fantastic documentary Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words in theater 18 of one of our local suburban AMC multiplexes. It might have been a seat or two short of a sell-out, but we had to settle for two seats in the first row. It was packed.

The documentary’s official site is here. It relates:

Although Clarence Thomas remains a controversial figure, loved by some, reviled by others, few know much more than a few headlines and the recollections of his contentious confirmation battle with Anita Hill. With unprecedented access, the producers interviewed Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Virginia, for over 30 hours of interview time, over many months. Justice Thomas tells his entire life’s story, looking directly at the camera, speaking frankly to the audience. After a brief introduction, the documentary proceeds chronologically, combining Justice Thomas’ first person account with a rich array of historical archive material, period and original music, personal photos, and evocative recreations. Unscripted and without narration, the documentary takes the viewer through this complex and often painful life, dealing with race, faith, power, jurisprudence, and personal resilience.

Here is the trailer.

Christian Toto reviews the film in “‘Created Equal’ lets Thomas skewer the left, Bide and more.” Paul Crookston reviews it for the Washington Free Beacon here. These are appreciations that fairly describe what is on offer in the film.

The New York Times reviews the film here, the Washington Post here. These reviews are not entirely worthless, but they reflect the fact that the left cannot deal with Justice Thomas. From their perspective, he is a dangerous man. Somewhere between the appreciations and the mainstream media take is the Hollywood Reporter’s review.

The left could not and cannot deal with Justice Thomas. They disparage him for his silence on the bench, but they don’t want him speaking out either. His comments on the Anita Hill episode — his comments then and now — are utterly devastating. Joe Biden makes a cameo appearance as a complete and utter buffoon. This section of the film should elicit feelings of rage and disgust from sentient beings, and yet the scenario is as current as today’s headlines. I am so grateful this movie exists and urge you to see it.

UPDATE: A prominent judge writes me this morning: “You might want to let your readers know that the AMC website says the movie will be here through Wednesday with both an afternoon and an evening showing. The movie draws heavily, but not entirely, from the Justice’s wonderful autobiography, My Grandfather’s Son, and regardless of the movie, you should read the book.” He adds: “The Times review was absurd. Those who have heard Thomas speak otherwise than from the bench know that he is hardly silent, and if the reviewer had been watching the movie carefully, he explains why he says little at oral arguments.”