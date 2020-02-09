Doug Collins doubles down on jailbreak legislation

Rep. Doug Collins has announced that he will run for the Senate. He will challenge the incumbent, Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to fill the seat that Johnny Isakson vacated.

Collins was prominent during the House impeachment proceedings as an aggressive questioner on President Trump’s behalf. I didn’t find his questioning particularly cogent, but that’s just my opinion. He did his best, and gained good will from the president and the party for his efforts.

But there are good reasons not to support Collins over Loeffler. For one thing, Collins’s record on immigration leaves plenty to be desired. He is part of a group of GOP Senators and congressman that has pleaded with DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to bring more foreign workers to the U.S. to compete against Americans for jobs. Breitbart has the details.

Sen. Loeffler did not join this plea.

Collins is worse on crime than he is on immigration. He helped lead the charge on the First Step Act. Now, he’s promoting even more drastic jailbreak legislation called the “Prison Reform and Redemption Act.”

Collins is collaborating with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on this bill. Jeffries is a radical Democrat from New York.

Like the previous incarnation of jailbreak legislation, the Jeffries-Collins legislation offers “time credits” to let certain federal prisoners out early. However, the new legislation goes much further than First Step. This Townhall article by Reagan McCarthy has the details.

Under Jeffries-Collins child pornographers would be eligible for early release as long as it’s their first offense. Other crimes covered by the bill include failing to register as a sex offender, importing illegal immigrants for prostitution, and female genital mutilation.

I’d like to hear Doug Collins explain why, for example, he favors leniency for criminals who import illegal immigrants for prostitution.

President Trump has signaled that he’s happy with Sen. Loeffler. I’m happy she was selected instead of Rep. Collins. I hope she will still be in the Senate come this time next year.