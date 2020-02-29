Has Everyone Lost His Mind? Crazy Is Working Overtime Today

• Liberals and the media (but I repeat. . .) who wonder why the “fake news” label has stuck so hard might just want to have a look at how CNN (who else?) reported the supposed finding that 38 percent of Americans won’t buy Corona beer because they associate the name with the coronavirus. Reason points out:

Most Americans are smart enough to tell the difference. What the survey actually says is that only four percent of beer-drinkers wouldn’t buy Corona because of the outbreak. The 38 percent figure reported by CNN is the number of people who say they wouldn’t buy Corona for any reason.

After all, it’s not like Corona beer is like the Ayds Diet Plan back in the early 1980s.

• You just knew that after the left said the coronavirus was Trump’s fault that this wouldn’t be far behind:

Some Students Say Colleges Not Doing Enough to Combat Coronavirus-Fueled Racism [A]s concern spreads, so has another phenomenon, one that some say may pose a greater threat to campuses than the disease itself: increased reports of discrimination and hostility toward Chinese, Chinese American and other Asian students.

The irony here is obvious, since it is at elite universities where Asians today face the worst racist discrimination in the admissions process. But then shame over their hypocrisy has never been a strong suit for liberals.

Chaser:

Students Demand Their School Treat Coronavirus-Themed Party as a ‘Hate Crime’ A group of students at the University of Albany are demanding that a coronavirus-themed party — featuring buckets of Corona beers and partygoers in surgical masks — be treated as a “hate crime.”

• Have you heard the news? Hillary Clinton is launching a podcast. I’m guessing it will take the idiots of several villages to produce it. Money quote from the Politico story:

Clinton’s show will feature her in conversation with a brand-name guest, who might be drawn from world leaders and politicians, of course, but also celebrities, authors and perhaps famous chefs. Her team is experimenting with using a [Howard] Stern-inspired ensemble plucked from the larger universe of Hillaryland to help loosen her up, keep the show conversational, and discuss the day’s news, perhaps at the top or bottom of the show. The search is on inside her organization for a Robin Quivers-like sidekick.

Please please please have Elizabeth Warren on as your first guest, for the full fingernails-across-a-blackboard effect. Also: I hear white wine loosens Hillary up best. Also long walks in the woods. Surely Al Gore is somewhere asking himself—”A podcast! Why didn’t I think of that!”

• This painful clip of Ton Steyer dancing with a rap artist ranks up there close to Michael Dukakis riding the tank:

• Save up for this! The Nation magazine is doing a post-election cruise to the Caribbean, which I suspect will veer off course to Cuba to recruit Comrade President-elect Bernie Sanders’s cabinet if he wins, or which will be a one-way cruise ending up in Canada, since we know all good liberals will leave the country for sure this time if Trump is re-elected.

• Finally, I trust you heard the story of Garth Brooks appearing on stage in Detroit this week wearing a football jersey with the number 20 and the name “Sanders” on it. He meant, of course, Barry Sanders, the monster running back for the Detroit Lions. But somehow it took wing on anti-social media that Brooks was endorsing Bernie Sanders, the monster-socialist of the Democratic Party. Another sign of the parlous state of education in America. C’mon people, get it together!