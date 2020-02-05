Posted on February 5, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Nancy Pelosi

Starring Nancy Pelosi

The Senate Republicans have tweeted out a one-minute video starring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hard at work last night tearing up the text of President Trump’s terrific State of the Union Address. The video cleverly alternates moving highlights excerpted from the president’s address with the shots of Pelosi at work. I trust this will not be the last we will see of Pelosi’s uncreative destruction in Republican advertising this year.

Responses