Starring Nancy Pelosi

The Senate Republicans have tweeted out a one-minute video starring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hard at work last night tearing up the text of President Trump’s terrific State of the Union Address. The video cleverly alternates moving highlights excerpted from the president’s address with the shots of Pelosi at work. I trust this will not be the last we will see of Pelosi’s uncreative destruction in Republican advertising this year.
One of America's last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.
Scholarships for quality education.
Young leaders.
Comfort for mourning Americans.
A soldier's reunion with his family.
“I tore it up. I was trying to find one page with truth on it. I couldn’t." – Speaker Pelosi pic.twitter.com/gRummbjsBq
— Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) February 5, 2020