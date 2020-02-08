Posted on February 8, 2020 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Mega-Trumpy Edition

The results of our reader survey about adding a regular mid-week TWiP are in and have been tabulated by the Des Moines Register and the Iowa Democratic Party. While adding a mid-week TWiP won the popular vote, it lost both the electoral college and new and “transparent” party allocation rules, so for now we’re going with the status quo, and only doing a mid-week edition on weeks like this. And what main theme emerges this week? Probably that Trump had the best week of his presidency. You might say the MAGA-man had a mega-week.

Headlines of the week:

You mean Bloomberg was an “undocumented” height booster before this?

I’ll bet it’s either the monkeys or some Florida Man behinds this story. . .

 

My idea of banana bread.

And finally. . .

