Tom Perez looks back

Just before the Democratic meltdown in Iowa last night, the Democratic Party tweeted out Chairman Tom Perez’s reflections on the reforms that have been instituted under his leadership. If only Perez had waited a few hours, he could have elaborated on the Iowa fiasco.

Quotable quote: “Some of our major changes this year have to do with how states administer their caucuses — and they are all geared towards making our nominating process more transparent and accessible to more voters. You’ll see some of the changes relating to caucuses on display this week in Iowa.”

Via Ed Driscoll/InstaPundit.