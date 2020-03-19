Observations on the Great Hunkering (4)

• Even after 9/11, Nevada’s casinos remained open, with the casinos persuading our security apparatus to adopt protocols even in the case of suspected bombs of allowing casinos to keep operating. I don’t think any casinos closed during the mass shooting event at the Mandalay Bay in 2017. I’m waiting for the conspiracy theorists to circulate the story that this de facto state of martial law is really just cover for sumthin’s happenin’ at Area 51.

• So Playboy magazine announced yesterday that the COVID 19 crisis has caused it to cease print publication for good. This may be a blow to premier writers everywhere as I’ve always heard Playboy published good articles, but I have no idea since I only bought it for the pictures.

• What the hell is going on at Facebook? Earlier this week Facebook was taking down massive numbers of entirely innocuous posts (some of them links to mainstream news stories about COVID 19) for “violating Facebook community standards.” You couldn’t even discern any ideological or identity-sensitivity angle, such as blocking “Chinese virus” or something. Supposedly it was a bug in their algorithms and not human intervention, but I wonder if this is yet another sign that Skynet, which everyone knows has taken over Area 51, is stepping up its game and getting ready to seize all of our remaining toilet paper supply. I’m sure you’ve noticed that Ah-nold is tweeting about why we need to remain sheltered-in-place. It’s a diversion! Just think about it.

• One welcome byproduct of the COVID 19 crisis is that we are getting some blessed relief from the ministrations of St. Greta of Thunberg, which rather puts things in perspective: How can we possibly be navigating this crisis without the advice and counsel of Time magazine’s most recent Person of the Year? It’s almost as though when something serious comes along, as opposed to the climate change whim-wham, adults recognize that listening to a teenager is stupid.

• This week’s train photo: