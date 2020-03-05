Schuminations: Shame

Miranda Devine comments on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s threats to Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh in her New York Post column this morning. Under the heading “Schu’s shame,” she writes:

What a disgraceful fraud Chuck Schumer is, telling Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh that they will “pay the price” unless they do what he wants.

If anyone else threatened a judge, [he]’d be arrested.

“You have released the whirlwind,” he said, directing the comment at the justices as he addressed protesters in front of the court as it considers a Louisiana law requiring abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the clinic.

But it’s a good law for women. You just have to remember abortionist butcher Kermit Gosnell, a k a “America’s Biggest Serial Killer,” to know why health authorities should not give free rein to abortion clinics.