Hollywood Ignoramuses Strike Again

Save up for this! The Hulu streaming channel is debuting a nine-part series called “Mrs. America” on the 1970s-era clash between Gloria Steinem and Phyllis Schlafly chiefly over the Equal Rights Amendment, and given that it’s Hollywood’s take you can be sure it is fully “nuanced.”

You know you are in trouble when the very first sentence of the review of the show in the Hollywood Reporter today runs as follows:

A century after female suffrage became the law of the land, there is still no federal ban on legalized discrimination against women.

So, I’m guessing the writer of this review has never heard of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (it was kindof a big deal at the time), which includes:

It shall be an unlawful employment practice for an employer to fail or refuse to hire or to discharge any individual, or otherwise to discriminate against any individual with respect to his compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

The rest of the article doesn’t get any better, but if you’re a glutton, you can click at the link above and be alternately amused and infuriated.

And I’ll predict that the number of Power Line readers who decide to stream this pathetic excuse for a dual biopic will asymptotically approach zero.