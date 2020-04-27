More corroboration of Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden

According to this report by Business Insider, a former neighbor of Tara Reade’s says that Reade told her about Biden’s alleged assault way back in the mid-1990s. Lynda LaCasse, who lived next door to Reade in the years shortly after Reade left Biden’s employ, says “this happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it.”

LaCasse, who says she plans to vote for Biden, told Business Insider:

I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him. And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do. She was crying. She was upset. And the more she talked about it, the more she started crying. I remember saying that she needed to file a police report.

Actually, the fact that Reade told LaCasse about an assault doesn’t mean it happened. However, it provides additional corroboration of Reade’s story. Moreover, coupled with the evidence that already has come to light, it is more corroboration than MeToo movement types require to accept a story like Reade’s as the gospel if the villain of the piece is a Republican or an expendable Democrat.

And there’s more. Business Insider reports that Lorraine Sanchez, who worked with Reade in the office of a California state senator in the mid-1990s, says she recalls Reade complaining at the time that her former boss in Washington DC had sexually harassed her, and that she had been fired after raising concerns.

Feminist liberals like Ruth Marcus, who argued unconvincingly that Reade’s claim against Biden is weaker than Christine Blasey Ford’s claim against Brett Kavanaugh, need to go back to the drawing board.