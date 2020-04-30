Observations on the Great Hunkering (13)

• Krazifornia’s Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he is closing all the beaches in California this weekend, to which I say, Good luck with that. Here’s to hoping there is massive civil disobedience—a vivid demonstration of what self-government looks like, and the limits of diktats.

Newsom seems to be out of step with even the worst governors of other states. Even New York City, the most hard hit area, isn’t trying to close down Central Park completely. Moreover, you can pick up signs that elite opinion—that is, the superstructure of the decisions of followers like Gov. Cuomo—is starting to shift ever so perceptibly to opening the country back.

There’s no better sign of this than NY Times columnist Tom Friedman, who wondered in his Tuesday column whether Sweden’s much more permissive quarantine is a better idea than what we’ve done:

This strategy posits that most people under age 65 who get the coronavirus — if they do not have major pre-existing medical conditions — will either experience it as a typical or tough flu, or completely asymptomatically, and the number who will get so sick that they require hospitalization or emergency care will reliably be less than the number of beds needed to care for them.