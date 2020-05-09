Posted on May 9, 2020 by John Hinderaker

Absence Explained

Someone once said that the world is too much with us. That is especially true when the world is barking mad. So I am taking a break from the news. For four days, I am holed up in a beautiful cabin on an island in a far Northern lake with my wife, my son and two of my three daughters, a daughter-in-law, a son-in-law-to-be, and two grandchildren. We are fishing–the opener was today–and otherwise having a wonderful time.

I am not following the news, and at the moment I have 230 unread emails. I won’t read any of them until I return to civilization on Tuesday and rejoin the fight. Until then, I’ve checked out.

