Can Joe Biden stand up to Stacey Abrams?

I agree with Scott’s prediction that Stacey Abrams will not be Joe Biden’s running mate. But the fact that we’re even talking about a failed gubernatorial candidate who has never served at a higher level than state legislator as a possible vice presidential nominee is a tribute to a combination of Abrams’s ability to self promote and the frivolousness of the Democratic Party and its media backers.

It’s also a commentary on Joe Biden that the Washington Post could write the following headline (paper edition): “Abrams’s pitch could put Biden in tough spot.” The theme of the Post’s article is that Abrams’s aggressive pursuit of a place on the ticket creates a dilemma for Biden. Either he rejects Abrams, and thereby “disappoint[s] some activists excited about the possibility of a young, energetic African American woman joining the ticket,” or he selects her and commits political suicide runs with a novice on the national scene whose fitness for the presidency is subject to serious question.

The Post quotes a major financial contributor to Biden’s campaign who says: “Stacey Abrams — is she ready on Day 1? I don’t think so.” Will Stacey Abrams be ready on Day 1,000? I don’t think so.

If the dilemma posited by the Post gives Biden even a moment’s puzzlement, then the old-timer is even less fit to run the country than I think he is. How is Biden going to stand up to Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping if he can’t stand up to Stacey Abrams?