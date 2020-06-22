South Carolina BLM protests postponed due to coronavirus infections

The Washington Post reports that South Carolina BLM protest organizers will postpone future demonstrations, or move them online, now that at least 13 people who took part in previous protests have tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. Those known to be infected include four organizers, six protesters, and three photographers. The organizers urged everyone who participated in their protests, held between May 30 and June 17, to get tested for the virus.

The demonstrations in question are called the “I can’t breathe” protests. For some of the protesters who are infected, “I can’t breathe” may soon become a reality, not just a slogan.

The coronavirus has hit South Carolina’s African-American population particularly hard. Blacks make up 27 percent of the state’s population, but 46 percent who have died from this virus.

Because black lives matter, they should not be placed in jeopardy by further protests. Neither should any other lives.