How Bad Are America’s Colleges? This Bad

Some conservatives tend to say, “Sure the colleges and universities are bad, but…” There is no but. With rare exceptions, they are worse than you can imagine. Unless they are studying to be an engineer or a doctor, most people would be better off to avoid college altogether, learn a trade, and read books on their own. Which is the way it used to be.

For a window into the zoo that is “higher” education in the 21st century, check out this article by Kathy Kersten on Minnesota’s Macalester College in the upcoming issue of Thinking Minnesota. Kathy is a Senior Policy Fellow at Center of the American Experiment, and is by far Minnesota’s best columnist and investigative reporter. I think this piece is one of her best:

