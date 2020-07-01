Only Six Months to Save the Planet!

The International Energy Agency says we have only six months left to save the world from global warming:

[A]ccording to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), we only have six months left to prevent total climate change disaster. “This year is the last time we have, if we are not to see a carbon rebound,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol told the Guardian on Thursday in an article with the headline: “World has six months to avert climate crisis, says energy expert.”

Is that a promise? Can we count on being left alone by climate scolds as of January 1, 2021? Will Greta Thunberg go back to high school?

Just kidding. As long as money is being made by “green” industrialists and climate hypesters, they will continue to harangue us. Only when the honeypot dries up will they move on to other frauds.

Count on it, by mid-2021 the greenies will tell us we have only X years left to save the planet. Again.

At the link, there is a lot of good stuff about the politicizing of “experts.” This is a prominent feature of the current moment. (See this among thousands of instances). I’ve said it before, but will repeat: if you had cross-examined as many experts as I have–hundreds, probably more than a thousand–you would not place your faith in them. Some know what they are talking about, others don’t. Some are honest, others are not–even under oath. Many have an axe to grind, and nearly all have financial interests that, if they are human, affect their judgment. It would be an utter catastrophe if the world were governed by experts.