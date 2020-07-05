Trump at Mount Rushmore revisited

As I listened to President Trump’s July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore (White House text here, video below), I couldn’t believe how good it was. One measure of the speech is the campaign of falsehood undertaken by the press condemning it in unison. As I wrote here yesterday morning, I had only my own reaction to go on. Now I can commend the following columns to the attention of interested readers:
• Roger Kimball, “A magnificent speech.”
• Ken Masugi, “Trump Calls Out the New Confederate and Tory Mobs.”
• Seth Lipsky, “At Mount Rushmore, Trump Scoops the Democrats.”
• Clarice Feldman, “A night at Mount Rushmore.”
• Neo, “Trump gives America a history lesson at Mount Rushmore.”
UPDATE: Professor Jean Yarbrough adds another way to take the measure of the speech: the reaction of historians reported by the Daily Mail in “No Latinos, only five African Americans and not a single Democratic president: Historians weigh in on Trump’s ‘odd and inappropriate’ picks for new National Garden of American Heroes.”