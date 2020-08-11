BLM Advocates Looting

The American press has a long history of sanitizing radical leftist movements. These days the main beneficiary of the press’s airbrush is Black Lives Matter, a racist, Marxist organization that sponsors, in reporters’ words, “mostly peaceful” riots. As with other far-left groups, BLM does not hide its true colors. It just relies on the press to misreport them.

Last night’s looting in Chicago was horrific. No respectable organization could defend such rampant criminality. But Black Lives Matter Chicago advocates looting and more looting, as the Chicago Sun-Times reports:

“The mayor clearly has not learned anything since May, and she would be wise to understand that the people will keep rising up until the [Chicago Police Department] is abolished and our Black communities are fully invested in,” [Black Lives Matter Chicago] said in a statement.

***

On Monday morning, CPD Supt. David Brown said the shooting led to a wave of overnight looting downtown and on the Near North Side that resulted in two people being shot, over 100 arrests and 13 injuries to officers. Though Brown characterized the looting as “pure criminality,” Black Lives Matter Chicago said those involved were actually protesting. “Over the past few months, too many people — disproportionately Black and Brown — have lost their jobs, lost their income, lost their homes, and lost their lives as the city has done nothing and the Chicago elite have profited,” the group’s statement reads. “When protesters attack high-end retail stores that are owned by the wealthy and service the wealthy, that is not ‘our’ city and has never been meant for us.”

BLM made its advocacy of looting explicit with this banner at the group’s demonstration yesterday:

Thousands of criminals followed Black Lives Matters’ advice last night, with consequences that will reverberate for years to come. Keep that in mind next time you read a press account that attempts to portray Black Lives Matter as somehow a benign force.