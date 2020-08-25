Hillary Clinton: Biden should not concede under any circumstances

According to this report from the Washington Times, Hillary Clinton said yesterday that Joe Biden should not concede the November election “under any circumstances” because of the Republican Party’s alleged attempts to “mess up” mail-in voting. She said this during an interview on the Showtime program “The Circus.”

One can easily imagine some Republicans giving President Trump the same advice — don’t concede under any circumstances. Not that Trump is likely to concede readily, in any event.

Given the unusual way in which votes will be cast, there’s a good chance that whichever candidate is said to have lost the election will have grounds for disputing the outcome. Only the quaint notion that, at some point, the national good is served by having an agreed upon winner would argue in favor of conceding.

It’s telling, though, that Hillary Clinton has fired the first major shot in this regard of which I’m aware. Whatever happens in 2020 and beyond, we should be grateful that she will never be president.

So far, 2020 has been a bizarre and unsettling year. The two months following the election might prove to be as, or even more, bizarre and unsettling.