Portland suffers most killings in three decades

Portland, Oregon recorded 15 homicides in July. That’s the most in one month in more than three decades, according to the police.

As for shootings, there were 63 in July. In July 2019, there were 28, again according to the police.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell noted that the department was forced to disband its 34-member Gun Violence Reduction Team at the direction of the City Council. According to this report, the unit was eliminated on July 1, apparently in response to a disproportionate number of Blacks being pulled over in traffic stops — or something. Not surprisingly, gun violence in Portland skyrocketed.

It would be interesting to know whether Blacks made up a disproportionate number of people shot and murdered in Portland during July. If Portland is like most American cities, Blacks did.

Black traffic stops clearly matter to Portland’s city council. The lives of Portland’s residents, including those of Blacks, don’t seem to.